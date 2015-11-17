Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson, during the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

PERTH Following is reaction to Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson's decision to retire from international cricket at the conclusion of the second test against New Zealand later on Tuesday:

- -

Retired India batting great Sachin Tendulkar

‏@sachin_rt : Good luck to @MitchJohnson398 who has always been a special bowler. Got to know him well at @mipaltan and enjoyed his aggressive approach!

- -

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke:

‏@MClarke23: What an athlete! One of the best I ever played with.

- -

Former England test batsman Paul Collingwood:

‏@Colly622 : @MitchJohnson398 bowled rockets and still does!! Congrats on scaring the life out of every batsmen around the world mate, it was great

- -

South Africa ODI captain AB de Villiers

‏@ABdeVilliers17 : Incredible athlete! Congrats on a magnificent career @MitchJohnson398

- -

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

‏@MichaelVaughan : All the England lads will be celebrating they won't have to face @MitchJohnson398 again in Australia.... Great career & a Great man..

- -

Former Australia bowler Brett Lee

‏@BrettLee_58 : A massive congratulations to @mitchjohnson398 on a wonderful career. It was incredible to play in the same team as you. Well done mate. Happy retirement!

- -

Australia all-rounder Shane Watson:

@ShaneRWatson33 : Brings tears to my eyes to think that I won't play again with my great mate @MitchJohnson398. Great team man, great friend & cricket legend

- -

Former Australia test bowler Jason Gillespie

‏@YCCCDizzy : Congratulations @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career. Well done pal! #topbowler #topbloke

- -

Former India test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

@sanjaymanjrekar : Will miss Mitchell Johnson. They don't make many like him anymore. The fast, scary kind.

- -

Former Australia bowler Damien Fleming

‏@bowlologist : Big congrats to @MitchJohnson398 most hostile Fast bowling Cartel quick of generation #BatsmanBreathASighOfRelief

- -

Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris

‏@r_harris413 : Massive congrats to great mate @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career. Will be a few batsmen in the world breathing easier! Congrats mate!

- -

South Africa T20 captain Faf Du Plessis

‏@faf1307 : Well done @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career.Great competitor and a incredible athlete.You can be very proud of what you achieved #gas

- -

Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn

‏@damienmartyn : Well played @MitchJohnson398 on a fantastic career... We will never forget those ferocious spells.. @CricketAus

