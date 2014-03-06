CAPE TOWN, March 6 Australia have withdrawn fast bowler Mitchell Johnson from their Twenty20 squad in South Africa and sent him home to rest before the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Johnson left Cape Town just 24 hours after making a major contribution to the test series win over South Africa and will miss the three T20 matches against the Proteas starting on Sunday.

Moises Henriques will stay on in South Africa as his replacement.

"Mitch has had a very long summer and we think he will benefit from returning home for a few days of rest with his family where he can freshen up," Australia coach Darren Lehmann said in a statement.

"He will link back up with the squad in Bangladesh." Australia's first match of the World Twenty20 is against Pakistan in Dhaka on March 23. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)