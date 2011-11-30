SYDNEY Nov 30 Paceman Mitchell Johnson is
likely to be sidelined for up to five months with a foot injury,
Cricket Australia said on Wednesday, almost certainly ruling him
out of upcoming test series against New Zealand and India.
The 30-year-old, who has taken 190 wickets in 47 tests,
injured his left foot in the recent test victory against South
Africa and subsequent scans revealed a piece of metal embedded
under his big toe.
"Mitchell will travel to Melbourne this week to be reviewed
by specialist doctors and will most likely need surgery, which
is expected to keep him out of cricket for four to five months,"
team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a news release.
"The programme for his recovery will be assessed following
any surgery."
Johnson, ICC Player of the Year in 2009, has endured a
disappointing 12 months with the ball since being
unceremoniously dropped for the second Ashes test against
England last year.
He returned with a nine-wicket haul in the third Ashes test
in Perth but has rarely threatened to reach such heights since,
taking just three wickets at the cost of 255 runs in the two
recent tests in South Africa.
The leftarmer was one of five players unavailable through
injury for the first of two tests against New Zealand, which
starts on Thursday at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Australia, who play India in a four-test series starting in
late December, have included four uncapped players in their
squad for the Gabba match, including three pace bowlers.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
