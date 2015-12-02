MELBOURNE Dec 2 Usman Khawaja is on track to recover from a hamstring injury in time for Australia's traditional Boxing Day test in Melbourne, where they face West Indies in the second test, the batsman said on Wednesday.

Recalled to the test side for the first time in two years, Khawaja took his chance with both hands against New Zealand, scoring two centuries in the first two tests before suffering the injury in the field during the Perth match.

Khawaja's spot was taken by Shaun Marsh for the third and final test in Adelaide and he was omitted from the 12-man squad for the first test against West Indies in Hobart from Dec. 10.

"I should be training at full pace next week. It's about getting work into my legs after that," Queensland captain Khawaja told local media.

"If they (selectors) want to pick me they will pick me - I just have to put my hand up and make sure I am fit."

Khawaja will hope to make an impression with selectors when he plays for Sydney Thunder in the domestic 'Big Bash' Twenty20 tournament.

Australia, who defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the test series, play the third and final match against West Indies in Sydney in the New Year.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom, Editing by Peter Rutherford)