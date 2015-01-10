India's captain Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Australia's wicketkeeper Brad Haddin after the final day of the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Virat Kohli was proud of the way his team battled for a draw in his first match as permanent test skipper but said India's pace attack needed to emulate Australia's quicks if they were to progress as a power in the longest form of the game.

India flirted with what would have been an incredible fourth innings run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday having been set 349 for victory after Australia's overnight declaration.

They were forced back on the defensive first by some stifling bowling from the Australians and then into a rearguard action when they lost five wickets for 57 runs after tea on the final day.

That Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw them safely to the end of play and a draw was further evidence that there is not much wrong with India's batting but the failure of their bowlers to exert pressure cost them dear in a 2-0 series defeat.

"Certainly we have a lot to learn from the Australian bowlers, especially someone like Josh Hazlewood who’s playing his first few games here and he’s put the ball in the right spot all three test matches," Kohli said.

"That’s something we need to work on big time if you want to win test matches.

"Eventually, you have to take 20 wickets if you want to win a test match. That’s how simple and plain it is.

"The more composure the bowlers have in future and the more consistent they are the more chances we give ourselves to win test matches."

Asked specifically what he thought was lacking in India's pace bowlers, Kohli said there were several factors.

"The skill is there or else they wouldn't be playing for India," he said.

"You just need to character to say, 'okay, I am tired but I'll still pick two wickets for the team'. It's to do with wanting to bowl that second and third spell for the team."

Kohli's own performances with the bat were one of the highlights of the series for tourists with four centuries and 692 runs, the second highest tally in an overseas series for an Indian batsman.

He also received one of the highest compliments an Australian cricket crowd can pay an opponent -- being booed to the crease when he came out to bat.

"They have booed me but I know they have liked the way we have played our cricket," he said.

"To have the whole Australian crowd and 11 players who want to irritate me and get me out has been challenging but it has been enjoyable.

"It has brought out the best in me. This is certainly the best test series that I have had so far."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)