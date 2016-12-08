Australia's batting consultant Justin Langer plays with a rugby ball during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup quarter final match against India on Thursday, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MELBOURNE Former opening batsman Justin Langer is to take control of Australia's Twenty20 team for a second time, on a temporary basis, in February.

Langer will run the T20 side for three games against Sri Lanka while head coach Darren Lehmann is in India preparing for a four-match test series.

The 46-year-old did a similar temporary job for a triangular one-day tournament in the West Indies earlier this year while Lehmann was taking a break.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working with the national side in the Caribbean ... so I am excited and very grateful to get this opportunity to do it again," Langer said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"The advantage myself and the players will have is that the series will come just over two weeks after the ... Big Bash League wraps up so we should all still be in Twenty20 mode.

"And with several senior players set to be in India ahead of the test series, it really will give players an added incentive to perform."

The three-match T20 series begins on Feb. 17 in Melbourne, with a game in Geelong on Feb. 19 before the final fixture in Adelaide on Feb. 22.

Australia's first test against India in Pune begins on Feb. 23.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tony Jimenez)