MELBOURNE Feb 5 Australia paceman Brett Lee suffered a broken foot during Friday's Twenty20 match against India and will likely miss the entire one-day tri-series against the tourists and Sri Lanka.

"Brett Lee sustained a fracture of his right foot when he was struck by a ball in the last over of his spell during the ... T20 against India at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Friday night," team doctor Trefor James said in a Cricket Australia statement on Sunday.

"He was able to complete the over however the foot became more painful and swollen the following day. An x-ray has confirmed a fracture of the small toe and we now expect Brett will return to cricket in four-six weeks."

A replacement player would not be decided upon until after Australia's first match of the series against India at the MCG later on Sunday, the team said.

