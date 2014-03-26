MELBOURNE Australia's pace attack terrorised England's lower order batsmen with short-pitched bowling during the 5-0 Ashes whitewash and all test sides can expect the same treatment, according to coach Darren Lehmann.

"That (bouncing the tailenders) was one of the things that once made the West Indies so threatening, and they bowled very fast," Lehmann said in comments published by News Ltd media on Wednesday, referring to the great Caribbean sides of the 1970's and eighties.

"There is not a lot of really fast bowlers out there in the world at the moment and we are lucky enough to have probably six. We have got to make sure that is our strength.

"That is coming. Every tailender is going to get it.

"That's what we want to do and we want to do it to every team.

"That is my view and I know the captain (Michael Clarke) is very strong on it as well. The bowlers and the bowling coaches have bought into it."

Australia, currently playing the World T20 in Bangladesh, play Pakistan in a two tests away in October before a four-match series against India at home.

Selectors signalled Australia's intention to maintain their pace by dropping the seasoned Peter Siddle in favour of the quicker James Pattinson for the series-deciding third test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Australia's success against England and 2-1 series win over South Africa has lifted them to second in world test rankings, though some local pundits said their defeat of the top-ranked Proteas away made them the true number ones.

Lehmann gave the idea short shrift, however.

"Consistently over the last five years or so, South Africa has been the best side in the world and that's why they are number one," he said.

"Australia will always be pretty good at home where we know the conditions so well.

"We have got to start winning more away test matches. It is away from home where you start climbing up the ladder."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)