Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin would be disappointed with his form at the World T20 in Bangladesh after outstanding test series against England and South Africa, according to coach Darren Lehmann.

Haddin missed a regulation stumping chance to dismiss hard-hitting Chris Gayle when on 26 and the batsman went on to score 53 in the defending champions' six-wicket victory on Friday that all but dumped Australia from the tournament.

"His keeping has been poor. That's okay, he won't mind me saying that," Lehmann told reporters. "He's honest enough for that. He's been fantastic over a long period of time for us.

"He took a great catch (to dismiss Samuels) and missed a couple of opportunities.

"At the end of the day he's been exceptional for us. He'd be disappointed in his own form in these two games. That's not hiding away from the truth."

Haddin was hardly alone in struggling, though, Lehmann suggested.

"The simple fact is (he's) one of our better performers and a couple of our experienced blokes — Shane Watson, David Warner for example — they didn't have the impact, those three, that we would've liked," Lehmann added.

"He's had a lot of cricket ... But at the end of the day we all have jobs, we all have a lot of cricket to play.

"But he's been fantastic around our group and we'll stick with him because he's a brilliant person and he will get a rest now and obviously freshen up and come back a better player."

Australia will be eliminated from the tournament if hosts Bangladesh are unable to upset Pakistan later on Sunday.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)