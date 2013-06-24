June 24 Factbox on Darren Lehmann who replaced South African Mickey Arthur as Australia's cricket coach on Monday:

* Born on Feb. 5, 1970 in Gawler, South Australia and better known in cricket circles as "Boof"

PLAYING CAREER

* Made his one-day international debut in 1996 against Sri Lanka in Colombo as a lower middle-order batsman.

* Won two 50-over World Cups with the Australian team in 1999 and 2003

* Played 117 ODIs for Australia, scoring 3,078 runs with four hundreds

* Took 52 wickets with his left-arm spin

* Played his last ODI in 2005 against Pakistan in Sydney

* Made his test debut in 1998 against India in Bangalore

* Scored 1,798 test runs in 27 matches with five hundreds and took 15 wickets

* Played his last test in 2004 against Pakistan in Melbourne

COACHING CAREER

* Has coached Queensland since 2010

* Won the Sheffield Shield and one-day title with Queensland

* Coached Brisbane Heat to the Twenty20 Big Bash League championship

* Cricket Australia fined him for confronting the umpires during the 2012 Sheffield Shield final and he also received a reprimand and a suspended fine for his comments on West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels's bowling action

* Won the Indian Premier League title with the Deccan Chargers franchise in 2009

* Coached Kings XI Punjab in the 2013 edition of the IPL

* Coached Australia A side on current tour of England