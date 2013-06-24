Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
June 24 Factbox on Darren Lehmann who replaced South African Mickey Arthur as Australia's cricket coach on Monday:
* Born on Feb. 5, 1970 in Gawler, South Australia and better known in cricket circles as "Boof"
PLAYING CAREER
* Made his one-day international debut in 1996 against Sri Lanka in Colombo as a lower middle-order batsman.
* Won two 50-over World Cups with the Australian team in 1999 and 2003
* Played 117 ODIs for Australia, scoring 3,078 runs with four hundreds
* Took 52 wickets with his left-arm spin
* Played his last ODI in 2005 against Pakistan in Sydney
* Made his test debut in 1998 against India in Bangalore
* Scored 1,798 test runs in 27 matches with five hundreds and took 15 wickets
* Played his last test in 2004 against Pakistan in Melbourne
COACHING CAREER
* Has coached Queensland since 2010
* Won the Sheffield Shield and one-day title with Queensland
* Coached Brisbane Heat to the Twenty20 Big Bash League championship
* Cricket Australia fined him for confronting the umpires during the 2012 Sheffield Shield final and he also received a reprimand and a suspended fine for his comments on West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels's bowling action
* Won the Indian Premier League title with the Deccan Chargers franchise in 2009
* Coached Kings XI Punjab in the 2013 edition of the IPL
* Coached Australia A side on current tour of England (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.