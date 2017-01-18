Australia batsman Chris Lynn has been told to rest for several weeks due to a persistent neck injury and was ruled out of the squad for the rest of their one-day series against Pakistan and the Chappell-Hadlee series against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old has been troubled by a bulging disc in his neck for some time and was using medication to control the pain.

He made his one-day international debut in the first game of the series against Pakistan before being released to visit a specialist in Brisbane on Tuesday, where he was advised to rest for several weeks, Australia coach Darren Lehmann said.

"He's been playing through a lot of pain even during the (Big Bash) and he's got to the stage where he can't function anymore," Lehmann told reporters in Perth ahead of their third ODI against Pakistan.

"He'll have a couple of weeks of no cricket ... he's got to calm down the neck because it's quite aggravated.

"He'll start his rehab now and he won't be doing too much strenuous stuff before he hopefully gets back for the Sri Lankan series."

Australia host Sri Lanka for three Twenty20 internationals in late February after travelling to New Zealand for the three return matches in the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series.

Lehmann added that Peter Handscomb, who has impressed as a test batsman since making his debut in November, would make his ODI debut against Pakistan on Thursday.

"He's done really well so this is a good reward for a good summer," Lehmann said of Handscomb, who has scored two centuries and two half centuries in his seven test innings.

"Obviously we want four quality batters at the top so he'll get his chance there.

"It's bad luck for Chris Lynn ... the number four spot is there and Peter has done a really good job in the test matches so he gets a crack at it."

Rookie pace bowler Billy Stanlake will also replace Mitchell Starc for the game at the WACA, with the series locked at 1-1 after Pakistan won the second game in Melbourne on Sunday by six wickets.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)