By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has some reservations about meddling with the traditions of the longest form of cricket but cannot wait to get a pink ball in his hands in the world's first day-night test against New Zealand next week. While some Australian players have expressed concerns about the visibility and durability of the pink ball, Lyon said it made absolutely no difference to the way he went about his bowling - and might even give him an edge. "(It's) perfect, batters can't see the seam," the off-spinner, who was celebrating his 28th birthday, told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. "It's no different to me playing red ball, pink ball or white ball. I'm not going to change my plan. It's just about getting out there and executing and being consistent." Lyon said he would reserve judgement on whether the day-night schedule was the future for test cricket until after the match, which starts next Friday. He did, however, think it might help bring more people through the gates after what he described as "disappointing" crowds for the Brisbane and Perth tests. "I'm a big one not to mess around with test cricket but it's going ahead. It's exciting times and I think it's already been sold out for day one and day two," he said. "So to play in front of a packed crowd at Adelaide is pretty special and I'm definitely looking forward to playing the pink-ball test." Lyon took career-best match figures of 12 for 286 to bowl Australia to victory over India at the Adelaide Oval last year and thinks a double dose of spin could be the way to see off the Black Caps. Left arm spinner Steve O'Keefe was brought into the squad on Wednesday to give Australia the option of a twin-spin attack for the final match in the three-test series, which the hosts lead 1-0. "Spin to win, isn't it," Lyon said. "It's good to see Steve O'Keefe get the nod there and it's up to the captain and selectors to see what we go for. "I'm pretty confident that if there are two spinners in the side then we can get the job done for Australia." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)