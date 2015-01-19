MELBOURNE Former Australian leg-spin bowler Stuart MacGill has begun legal action against Cricket Australia (CA), suing his former employers for more than A$2.5 million ($2.05 million) over lost earnings.

MacGill, 43, filed a writ in the Victorian Supreme Court on Monday, claiming injury payments after his retirement from test cricket in May 2008.

MacGill's lawyers said he suffered multiple injuries during his career and has some ongoing health issues.

According to the writ, CA failed to pay MacGill A$1.6 million while he was injured and unable to play. He also sued for more than A$900,000 in interest.

"We are aware of the media reports but aren't in a position to comment further," a CA spokesman said.

MacGill took 208 test wickets for Australia at an average of 29.02.

($1 = 1.2183 Australian dollars)

