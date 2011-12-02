MELBOURNE Dec 2 Former Australia
legspinner Stuart MacGill has come out of retirement to play for
the Sydney Sixers in Australia's revamped domestic Twenty20
league.
MacGill joins Shane Warne, who will play for the Melbourne
Stars, and several other former Australia cricketers coming back
to play in the Big Bash tournament, Australia's answer to the
Indian Premier League.
McGill took 208 wickets from 44 test matches despite Warne,
the nation's premier legspinner, shutting him out of the
national team for much of his career.
Warne announced his comeback earlier this month after
declaring his final match for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
would be his last to allow him to focus on his media work and
business interests.
Now a silver-haired 40-year-old, MacGill retired in 2008
after suffering carpal tunnel syndrome and only played five T20
matches, the last for an English county side in 2003.
"As soon as I found out there was a team playing here at the
SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground), I guess it was always bouncing
around in my head, just to play here one more time," MacGill
said in a video posted on the team's website on Friday
(www.sydneysixers.com.au).
"I always thought (T20) was good for the old blokes. Doesn't
really matter if you hit me over the fence. I've been hit there
before."
The Sydney Sixers play their first match in the eight-team
competition on Dec. 16 at the SCG against the Brisbane Heat.
