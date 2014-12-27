MELBOURNE Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the fourth and final test against India after aggravating a hamstring injury.

Marsh strained his hamstring during the second test in Brisbane and was sidelined for the ongoing third test in Melbourne.

"Mitchell Marsh had scans on his injured hamstring this morning after reporting some soreness yesterday. The scans confirm that he has suffered a setback in his rehab and will not be available for the Sydney test match," team physio Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

Kountouris said the team's focus would be to get Marsh fit for the one-day international tri-series against England and India which starts Jan. 12.

Debutant batsman Joe Burns replaced Marsh in the team for the third test.

Australia lead the series 2-0.

