MELBOURNE Dec 22 Australian batsman Shaun Marsh
will test his fitness in a Twenty20 match on Thursday evening
and is confident he will be ready to go for next week's opening
test against India.
The 28-year-old lefthander, who has been struggling with a
debilitating lower back injury, was named in Australia's squad
for the Boxing Day test on Wednesday with uncapped all rounder
Dan Christian included as back-up.
After taking part in a three-day training camp for
Australia's batsmen, Marsh said his back had improved
considerably and should allow him to play his first test on home
soil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) next Monday.
"I'm hitting the ball well, I've had a really good two or
three days and I feel that I haven't lost too much of my touch
since South Africa and playing tonight will give me a bit more
indication of where I'm at," he told reporters on Thursday.
"I'm confident that if I can get through tonight and, with
what I've done over the last (few) days, that I will be right
and ready to go."
Marsh, who made his test debut against Sri Lanka earlier
this year and injured himself in his third test against South
Africa last month, will turn out for the Perth Scorchers against
the Melbourne Renegades at the Etihad Stadium later on Thursday.
Pencilled in to replace dropped Usman Khawaja at number
three in the batting order should he prove his fitness, the
Western Australian said it would fulfill a lifelong ambition to
play in such an iconic test match.
"To play in front of 75,000 plus fans on Monday is certainly
going to be a dream of mine," said Marsh, whose father Geoff
played 50 tests for Australia.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories