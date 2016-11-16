MELBOURNE Nov 16 Rod Marsh has resigned as Australia's chairman of selectors in the wake of the test team's 2-0 series loss to South Africa.

The former test wicketkeeper had intended to step down in mid-2017 but announced he was vacating the role immediately.

"This is my own decision and no-one within Cricket Australia has pressured me or even suggested that I should do this," Marsh said in a media release.

"Clearly, though, it is time for some fresh thinking, just as it is for our test team to welcome some new faces as we build for the future." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)