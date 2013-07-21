Australia's coach Mickey Arthur watches the team warm up before the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against New Zealand at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham in a June 12, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Mickey Arthur has blamed Cricket Australia (CA) for forcing him to take legal action over his "unfair" sacking as coach of the national team and said the incident had caused major damage to his career and reputation.

South African Arthur, the first non-Australian to coach the team, had a contract until 2015 but was sacked and replaced by Darren Lehmann in June, weeks before the start of the Ashes series against England.

Arthur subsequently filed a case with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) in Australia, demanding $3.6 million in compensation or reinstatement as coach.

On his arrival in Perth on Sunday, the 45-year-old said he had hoped for a private resolution but failed to establish contact with senior CA officials despite multiple attempts.

"After my dismissal I received nothing in writing from Cricket Australia, no contact and no payment at all, not even of my basic leave pay until I was forced to bring in lawyers to assist in the process," Arthur said in a statement.

"I was really trying for a private resolution that would not have any collateral damage to the reputation of any of us, the Australian team, Australian cricket, or me.

"I thought, perhaps naively, that, under all the circumstances of my dismissal, Cricket Australia would be willing to have sensible and good-faith talks in private."

The former South Africa coach took over Australia in 2011 following a review of their humiliating 3-1 Ashes defeat, the first home-series loss to England in nearly a quarter of a century.

DISCIPLINARY ISSUES

Australia have lately endured a series of poor results, losing a test series in India 4-0 this year, and have faced a number of disciplinary issues within the squad.

The failure to make the knock-out stages of the Champions Trophy, of which Australia were the defending champions, and David Warner's fracas with England's Joe Root compounded Arthur's problems.

Warner was stood down until the first Ashes test after hitting Root in a bar after a Champions Trophy defeat.

"I �nd that a totally unfair basis to end my career. The damage to my reputation and career has been immense, which means the chances of me getting a senior job are that much less," Arthur said.

"I was truly shocked and devastated by my dismissal.

"I had received a positive appraisal on all my key performance indicators just prior to departing for the Ashes tour," Arthur said, adding that he hoped Wednesday's conciliation talks with the board at FWC would be fruitful.

"I am told that David Warner's conduct was 'the last straw' for the board. I received no hearing at all over that issue, and no one was doing more to improve discipline in the young Australian team than I was."

In what became known as "homework-gate", Arthur dropped Shane Watson, James Pattinson, Mitchell Johnson and Usman Khawaja from the third test in India for failing to provide their thoughts on how Australia could improve in an e-mail.

CA declined to make a detailed response to Arthur's remarks but reiterated confidence in their legal standing.

"Cricket Australia stands by its earlier statements on this matter and disputes a number of claims made by Mickey Arthur today," the board said in a statement.

"We will not be articulating these disputes publicly except to say that we are confident in our legal position, are comfortable with the level of support provided to Mickey and look forward to resolving this matter in an appropriate manner."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford and Clare Fallon)