Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Factbox on third test between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Adelaide on Friday:
- -
MATCH FACTS
Nov 27-Dec 1 (Day-night, 0330 GMT start)
Adelaide Oval (capacity 53,500)
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England), S Ravi (India)
Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England)
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Starc (14)
Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe.
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 5
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6)
Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Boult.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 54
Australia wins: 28
New Zealand wins: 8
Draws: 18
Tied: 0
- -
PREVIOUS ADELAIDE TESTS
1974 Australia won by an innings and 57 runs
1987 Match drawn
2004 Australia won by 213 runs
2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs
- -
SERIES
First test - Nov 5-9 - Brisbane - Australia won by 208 runs
Second test - Nov 13-17 - Perth - Match drawn
- -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.