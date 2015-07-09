MELBOURNE, July 9 Cricket Australia will stage a domestic Sheffield Shield match in New Zealand next year to allow players to warm up for the test series in February.

New South Wales and Western Australia will clash in the competition's first overseas match in Lincoln on Feb. 3, the board said on Thursday.

The fixture would be played in lieu of a traditional tour match in the leadup to the two-test series starting Feb. 12, CA high performance chief Pat Howard told local media.

Most of Australia's test players who were not already playing one-day internationals against New Zealand would compete in the match, he added.

"Therefore we thought bringing a Shield match, involving a number of international players, to New Zealand was a different option that gives us some strong preparation in local conditions," Howard said in a report posted on the board's website (cricket.com.au) on Thursday.

Australia are scheduled to play the 'Black Caps' in three ODIs as part of their two-test tour, though the dates are yet to be fixed.

Australia host India for five one-dayers in January before a three-match Twenty20 series ending on the last day of the month.

CA also confirmed a round of day-night Shield matches would be played from Oct. 27 in the leadup to Australia and New Zealand's first day-night test match in November.

