SYDNEY, Nov 4 New Zealand will be hoping Doug
Bracewell can revive his form of 2011 after he was named as the
third seamer in Brendon McCullum's pace attack for the opening
test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Although his stock is not nearly as high as fellow quicks
Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Bracewell's match-winning
performance against Australia in Hobart four years ago will
always give him a special place in New Zealand's test history.
In only his third outing, Bracewell took a match haul of
9-60 and the wickets of Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and
Michael Hussey in one dizzying spell as the Blacks Caps won
their first test on Australian soil since 1985.
The 25-year-old has not entirely fulfilled the potential he
displayed at Bellerive Oval but his recent performances have
been strong enough for him to be preferred to Matt Henry for the
first test, which starts on Thursday.
"It was a bit of a coin toss with them but we were
comfortable either way," McCullum told reporters at the Gabba on
Wednesday.
"They're both very similar bowlers. We just thought Doug was
bowling a touch better at this time."
McCullum also confirmed that all-rounder James Neesham would
bat at number six ahead of wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Unbeaten in seven test series since 2013, New Zealand are
widely viewed to have their best chance in a good while to
secure a second series victory on Australian soil to go with the
Richard Hadlee-inspired 1985 triumph.
"It's been a while and nice to know when you enter a series
against Australia that you've got three tests, to test yourself
against one of the best teams in the world," McCullum added.
"We're under no illusions how difficult our task is but
we're in a good space. I'm pretty confident our guys will play
well and if we are beaten then we'll make it bloody tough for
them to do so."
Hadlee was at the Gabba on Wednesday, 30 years after he took
15 wickets to fire New Zealand to their only win at the ground.
While the pace bowling great made the hosts slight
favourites for the series, which continues after Brisbane with
tests in Perth and Adelaide, the 64-year-old liked what he saw
in the 2015 New Zealand side.
"Test cricket particularly needs some sort of revival," he
told reporters.
"The brand and style of the game we are playing under
Brendon McCullum (is) exciting, attacking, aggressive and
pro-active.
"It's high risk but has great rewards. This is an exciting
side, and it's worth watching them go about their business."
Team: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross
Taylor, Brendon McCullum, James Neesham, BJ Watling
(wicketkeeper), Mark Craig, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent
Boult.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)