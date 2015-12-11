Dec 11 - Highest test cricket partnerships by wicket after
Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh scored 449 for the fourth wicket in
the first test between Australia and West Indies at the
Bellerive on Friday.
Wkt Runs Players Team Opponent Year
1st 415 Neil McKenzie/Graeme Smith SA BAN 2008
2nd 576 Sanath Jayasuriya/Roshan Mahanama SL IND 1997
3rd 624 Kumar Sangakkara/Mahela Jayawardene SL SA 2006
4th 449 Adam Voges/Shaun Marsh AU WI 2015
5th 405 Sid Barnes/Don Bradman AU ENG 1946
6th 365* Kane Williamson/BJ Watling NZ SL 2015
7th 347 Denis Atkinson/Clairmonte Depeiaza WI AU 1955
8th 332 Jonathan Trott/Stuart Broad ENG PAK 2010
9th 195 Mark Boucher/Pat Symcox SA PAK 1998
10th 198 Joe Root/James Anderson ENG IND 2014
* indicates unbroken
AU = Australia; BAN = Bangladesh; ENG = England; IND = India;
NZ = New Zealand; PAK = Pakistan; SA = South Africa; SL = Sri
Lanka; WI = West Indies
