SYDNEY Dec 3 Australia pace sensation James Pattinson has surprised even himself by how quickly he has taken to test cricket.

The 21-year-old took 4-43, including the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, as Australia bowled India out for 191 in the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

That came in his fourth test after his first two featured five-wicket hauls and the third last week earned him the Man of the Match award as Australia beat India by 122 runs.

The Victorian, a genuine quick who bowls over the 140 kilometre per hour mark, could barely contain his excitement as he bounded into meet the media at the end of the first day of play.

"I'm loving it," he told reporters. "I'm just loving playing test cricket and playing for Australia.

"I'm honoured to be out there playing against some of the best batsmen in the world and getting Sachin out is something I'll remember for the rest of my life, it's an amazing feeling."

Pattinson made his international debut in a one-dayer on Australia's tour of Bangladesh earlier this year and was awarded a central contract in June.

Well down the pecking order before the start of the domestic summer, a string of injuries laid the path to his debut against New Zealand in Brisbane last month.

"My expectation was just to perform well for the Australian cricket team, take wickets, and try and get a regular spot in the team," he added.

"I don't think anyone would have thought (it would have gone so well). You hope for it. Having said that, if you do all the right things, you bowl well, you never know what might come to you.

Pattinson paid credit to the work of bowling coach Craig McDermott and said he had also received some sage advice from an Australian bowling great.

"Pace is something that comes pretty naturally to me, I don't run in a try and bowl really fast, I just run in and try and bowl a nice line and length," he said.

"One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Glenn McGrath, he had a chat with me the other day and said that's all you have to worry about, the pace will take care of itself."

With Pattinson working as a unit with Peter Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus, Australia have put the shackles on India's world class batting line-up in the five days of action so far in the series.

Siddle described his former club and provincial team mate Pattinson as "like my little brother" on Tuesday and the younger man was delighted when the 27-year-old clinched his 100th test wicket on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, we can go on together and get 200 or 300 wickets together," said Pattinson, whose actual brother Darren played one test for England.

(Editing by John O'Brien)

