MELBOURNE, Nov 19 Australian fast bowler James
Pattinson has vowed to give his all if he earns selection for
the third test against New Zealand despite doubts about his
durability after an injury-ravaged couple of years.
The 25-year-old was called up to the squad for the day-night
Adelaide Oval match on Wednesday as a replacement for Mitchell
Johnson, who retired at the end of the drawn second test in
Perth a say earlier.
Victoria state coach David Saker, however, voiced concerns
in the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday that Pattinson might
not be ready for the rigours of a test match after a long period
battling back injuries.
Pattinson, who played the last of his 13 tests in South
Africa in March last year, said he was a bit surprised by his
call-up but was ready to go if he got the nod.
"People who know me know that I go 100 miles an hour all the
time (and) if I get injured I get injured," the right-arm
speedster told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on
Thursday.
"All I can do is prepare the best I can... go out there and
whatever happens, happens. I feel like I'm hitting the bat
pretty hard and the ball's coming out quite well.
"I've played two (Sheffield) Shield games now and bowled
over 40 overs in both, so I'm feeling good, I'm relaxed and
really looking forward to it."
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made up the pace attack
with Johnson in Perth, while Peter Siddle was in the squad but
omitted as he had been in the first test in Brisbane.
Siddle would therefore expect to come into the team for the
Adelaide match, which starts on Nov. 27, but Pattinson might
still get his chance because of concerns about Hazlewood's
workload.
After taking 51 wickets in his 13 tests, including three
five-wicket hauls, Pattinson once had pretensions to being
Australia's spearhead bowler.
He accepts that at the moment, however, left-armer Starc's
form makes him the leader of the Australian pace attack.
"He definitely would have to be. He's been remarkable, he
keeps taking wickets," Pattinson added.
"If Pete plays he's got the experience there as well. So it
would be good to have those two guys working together and then
whoever else gets picked gets picked."
