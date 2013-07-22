July 22 Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will miss the rest of the Ashes series against England with a back injury, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

"James Pattinson reported some hip and back soreness on the final day of the second Ashes test," Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said in a statement.

"We had some scans done today in London that have identified an early stage low back stress fracture. Unfortunately he will not take any further part in this test series and will commence a rehabilitation program with the aim to have him back for the Australian summer."

England are 2-0 up in the five-match series after completing a 347-run win on the fourth day of the second test at Lord's on Sunday. Pattinson took only two wickets in the match.

Australia's team performance general manager Pat Howard said: "While we are obviously disappointed for James, the selectors have five bowlers fit and ready perform in England, providing them with many options.

"It is also important to note that several players have been performing for Australia A and are available to be called up at any stage if the NSP (national selection panel) required them."

The third test starts on Aug. 1 at Old Trafford. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alison Wildey)