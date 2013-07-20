LONDON, July 20 England batsman Kevin Pietersen will miss the rest of the second Ashes test against Australia due to a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

"Kevin Pietersen will not take to the field for the remainder of the second Investec Ashes test with a scan today showing he has a left calf strain," it said in a statement.

"Kevin will continue to be monitored and he will be assessed ahead of the third Test commencing Thursday 1 August."

England, who won the first test, took command of the second test on the third day on Saturday as they established an overall lead of 566 with six sessions remaining.

Pietersen was out for two in the first innings and five in the second in the second test at Lord's.

