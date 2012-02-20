Australia's cricket captain Ricky Ponting pauses during a news conference on his arrival at Sydney airport March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A rundown of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's one-day international career in the 50-over format after he was dropped from the team on Monday due to poor form.

* Born: Dec 19, 1974 at Launceton, Tasmania

* Matches: 375 (winning 165 of 230 as captain)

* Debut: Against South Africa at Wellington on February 15, 1995

* Total runs in ODIs: 13,704

* Second highest scorer behind India's Sachin Tendulkar

* Centuries: 30

* Second highest number of tons behind Tendulkar

* Batting average: 42.03

* Highest score: 164

* Wickets: 3

* Won three 50-over World Cups as a player: 1999, 2003, 2007

* Led Australia in the last two World Cup victories

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)