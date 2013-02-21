File photo of Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) standing beside teammate Ricky Ponting as he gives an interview at the WACA after the third test cricket match against South Africa, in Perth December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

SYDNEY Ricky Ponting's competitive spirit has clearly not been dulled by the approach of the end of his career and a stormy reaction to a dismissal in a one-day match for Tasmania this week has earned him a A$250 fine.

The former Australia captain, who retired from international cricket at the end of last year after a glittering career, has enjoyed something of an Indian summer in his final season on the domestic scene.

After being run out for 95 in a match against Western Australia to be denied his 80th first class century in Perth on Tuesday, however, the 38-year-old threw his bat in the air in disgust.

That attracted the ire of Cricket Australia, who handed down the fine for a breach of the rule banning abuse of "cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings" after a hearing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)