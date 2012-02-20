* Ponting dropped from one-day side
* "Unlikely" to be recalled
* Selectors want him to remain available for tests
(Adds more quotes, detail)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Ricky Ponting was dropped from
the Australia team because of poor form on Monday with selectors
strongly indicating that his career in one-day internationals
was all but over.
The 37-year-old, the second most prolific batsmen of all
time in one-day internationals with 13,704 runs since his debut
in 1995, had made just 18 runs in five games in the ongoing
Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka.
"Ricky Ponting has been dropped from the ODI side and the
national selection panel has spoken about moving towards the
2015 World Cup," chief selector John Inverarity told a televised
news conference in Perth.
"The door is never closed on anyone but there is a strong
indication there."
Inverarity said he hoped Ponting would remain available for
test cricket after he had made a decision on his future in the
one-day game.
"I spoke with Ricky this morning, he was disappointed and
understandably so, but he took it on the chin," he said.
"He is a gem of a human being. He is a wonderful bloke and
takes it all in his stride... He's wondering whether he retires
from ODI cricket so the selectors no longer have him in
contention as a possibility, which is unlikely, but a
possibility."
Ponting captained his country in tests and limited overs
matches until last March and stood in as skipper for the injured
Michael Clarke for the last two one-dayers.
Inverarity said that had been a deliberate ploy to allow
Australia to blend in young players under the watchful eye of
the man who led Australia to two World Cup triumphs and won
three in total.
"We need at some stage to move on," he said.
"In elite sport, there's no place for sentiment... the
members of the national selection panel were unanimous in their
decision and that's the decision.
"We're hoping that Ricky will remain available for test
cricket," he added. "The last match he played he made a double
century... we hope it's not the end for Ricky."
All-rounder Shane Watson, sidelined for three months by
injury, returned to the 13-man squad for the one-dayers against
Sri Lanka in Hobart on Friday and India in Sydney on Sunday.
The selectors also clarified the position regarding
wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who was originally described as being
"rested" for the Tri-series but said himself that he had been
dropped for Matt Wade.
"Matthew Wade is now the preferred ODI wicketkeeper for the
Australian team," Inverarity said. "The intention at this stage
is to have both Matthew and Brad Haddin in the West Indies
together for the duration of the tour."
Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Dan
Christian, Xavier Doherty, Peter Forrest, Ryan Harris, Ben
Hilfenhaus, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Brett Lee, Clint
McKay, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Please click on for more cricket stories