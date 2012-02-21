SYDNEY Feb 21 Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting does not expect to play international one-day cricket again after he was dropped from the team on Monday but would continue to be available for test matches, he said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is the second most prolific batsman of all time in limited overs internationals, scoring 13,704 runs in 375 matches since his debut in 1995.

