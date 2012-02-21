By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Feb 21 Whether it be pulling a
short delivery to the fence or plucking a lightning-quick catch
in the slips, Ricky Ponting's formidable powers of anticipation
have rarely been questioned throughout his storied career.
So it is something of a surprise that the former Australian
skipper, who scored just 18 runs in five games in the ongoing
Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka, failed to spot the
selectors' axe swinging at him.
Ponting, the second-most prolific scorer in the format after
Sachin Tendulkar, said Monday's decision to drop him from
Australia's one-day international side had come out of the blue
but that he accepted his ODI career was over.
The axe fell a day after Ponting, standing in as skipper for
the injured Michael Clarke, led Australia to an emphatic 110-run
win over India in Brisbane to regain top spot in the triangular
one-day tournament.
Darting around the field to chop off singles and cajole his
team mates into wrapping up victory quickly, the spry
37-year-old appeared in no hurry to call time on a career of 375
one-day matches and three World Cup victories.
Despite the praise lavished on him by selectors as a
brilliant fielder and mentor to the next generation in a
re-building team, his 165th win as captain could not gloss over
his fifth consecutive failure with the bat.
'NO BITTERNESS'
Ponting had been bowled over when chief selector John
Inverarity delivered the decision but the defiant Tasmanian
quickly regained his composure and is now focused on keeping his
test career alive.
"I've got no bitterness at all as to what's happened," said
Ponting, who will return to the domestic Sheffield Shield
competition to prepare for Australia's tour of West Indies.
"I'm still firmly of the belief that I've got a lot to offer
any cricket team that I play with, any team I'm a part of.
"Did the thought of (retirement) come into my mind? The
thing that I thought about most yesterday was just how I was
going to manage my time and to be well prepared to play every
test match I play for the rest of my career.
"That obviously, now with no one-day international cricket,
that becomes a little bit more difficult for me, but there are
other players around Australia at the moment who play test
cricket only."
A poor run of form at test level coming into the Australian
summer had the knives out for Ponting, who merely gritted his
teeth and got on with the job of crushing India as the hosts
charged to 4-0 whitewash in the test series.
Ponting blasted 544 runs at an average of 108 for the
series, but appeared strangely out-of-sorts from the start of
the one-day tournament.
His coach Mickey Arthur, also a selector, said he was
"jaded" and in need of a rest and warned him to make runs in his
final match against India.
Ponting brushed off notions that fatigue after a long summer
of cricket had taken its toll, saying his body was fine and that
it was his mind that had failed to keep pace.
COLD-BLOODED EXECUTION
Despite being denied the chance to choose the manner of his
exit, or even play a farewell ODI in front of home fans in
Hobart against Sri Lanka on Friday, Ponting was philosophical as
he addressed reporters, relaxed and looking dapper in a sports
jacket and white shirt.
"Of course I felt there was still room in the team (for
me)," he said, smiling. "But when you don't make runs in five
consecutive games you understand that there's an opportunity for
selectors to leave you out."
Their decision was unanimous, according to panel chief
Inverarity, meaning Clarke and Arthur both had a hand in pushing
him towards the exit.
For all the raging debate in Australia about his place in
the side in recent months, it is unlikely to be a popular
decision.
"Ricky Pontings Omission from the National 1 Day side is an
outrage!" former Australia Open Matthew Hayden said on his
Twitter site.
While the decision to drop him will not sit well with
Ponting, he may well respect the selectors' cold-blooded
execution, having been nurtured in a succession of champion
teams and carrying on their culture of winning, at all costs,
into his time as captain.
"Everyone understands where they sit now in the Australian
cricket team," said Ponting, who smashed 30 ODI centuries,
including an unbeaten 140 against India in the final of the 2003
World Cup to win Australia a second successive trophy.
"I think in international sport, if you're not performing
for a short period of time now you're a chance to be left out of
the side.
"And that's the way it should be."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more cricket stories