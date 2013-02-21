SYDNEY Feb 21 Ricky Ponting's competitive spirit has clearly not been dulled by the approach of the end of his career and a stormy reaction to a dismissal in a one-day match for Tasmania this week has earned him a A$250 ($260) fine.

The former Australia captain, who retired from international cricket at the end of last year after a glittering career, has enjoyed something of an Indian summer in his final season on the domestic scene.

After being run out for 95 in a match against Western Australia to be denied his 80th first class century in Perth on Tuesday, however, the 38-year-old threw his bat in the air in disgust.

That attracted the ire of Cricket Australia, who handed down the fine for a breach of the rule banning abuse of "cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings" after a hearing on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9718 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)