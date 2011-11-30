SYDNEY Nov 30 Injury-weakened Australia return
to test action on home soil this week for the first time since
their humiliating Ashes defeat, taking on a New Zealand team
convinced conditions might just be right for an upset.
With five frontline players absent through injury, Australia
captain Michael Clarke will dole out at least three baggy green
caps to debutants in Brisbane on Thursday before the first of
two tests against their trans-Tasman rivals.
One of those caps is almost certain to go to David Warner,
who is set to open the batting at the Gabba in place of injured
all rounder Shane Watson, with fast bowlers Mitchell Starc,
James Pattinson and Ben Cutting also jockeying to play their
maiden tests.
One of the pace trio is likely to miss out with Clarke
hinting strongly on Wednesday that finger spinner Nathan Lyon, a
five-test 'veteran', would get his chance in a bowling unit
alongside the relatively experienced quick Peter Siddle.
With pace bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Johnson and Ryan
Harris all among the injured, Clarke expects the newcomers to
make the most of their opportunity in the first match under the
stewardship of new South African coach Mickey Arthur.
"All I've asked of the guys who'll be making their debut
tomorrow is to play their way and be confident in their
ability," Clarke told a news conference in Brisbane on
Wednesday.
"It doesn't matter how you get your chance as a player, it's
about grabbing it with both hands and I think all the guys
available to make their debut are seeing it exactly like that,"
the 30-year-old added.
Australia have not lost a test at the Gabba since 1988 nor
to New Zealand since 1993 but the Black Caps have been exuding a
quiet confidence that they do have a chance of ending their
26-year test winless streak across the Tasman Sea.
"Experience-wise, it will be one of the weakest," New
Zealand captain Ross Taylor said of the Australia team on
Wednesday. "We definitely feel we can beat this Australian
team."
CONFIDENT KIWIS
Some of that Kiwi confidence stems from having put to the
sword an Australia A bowling attack featuring Starc, Pattinson
and Cutting in a tour match last week.
Brendon McCullum hit 146 runs off 115 balls, while Taylor
(138) and Jesse Ryder (175) also made centuries as the tourists
rattled up 890 runs over two innings.
"Our batters are confident, we've scored runs in the last
two first class games, we need to take that confidence on to the
wicket here at the Gabba," Taylor added.
"We're in a good space at the moment."
The rash of injuries in the Australia squad has temporarily
halted the national debate over whether former captain Ricky
Ponting should be put out to grass.
The successful run chase for victory in the second test
against South Africa in Johannesburg earlier this month helped
ease worries about frailties in the batting line-up caused by
the humiliating 47-run skittling in the first test.
With a four-test series against India beginning at the end
of December, however, those concerns are sure to be reignited if
there are multiple failures against the New Zealand bowling unit
which, spinner Daniel Vettori aside, looks fairly weak.
"I think we've got a good mix of youth and experience and
the experienced guys, me included, will need to stand up,"
Clarke added.
"I'm looking forward to the start of the summer and I'd love
to get off to a flyer with a win against the Kiwis..."
