French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
MELBOURNE Rain delayed the resumption of play after lunch on day two of the second test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday, with the touring side on 232 for four in their first innings.
Pakistan opener Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 112, with middle order batsman Asad Shafiq 48 not out after rain brought lunch early.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Brisbane by 39 runs.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he will not be swayed by popular opinion in his selection dilemma over whether to play Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.