Dec 10 Rain interrupted play shortly after lunch on day two of the first test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday with the hosts on course to posting a huge total on 423 for six wickets.

Showers in the morning delayed the start and brought an early lunch, and after another delay, captain Michael Clarke and Steven Smith resumed but could only face 11 deliveries before play was suspended again.

That was enough for Smith (103 not out) to register his fifth test century though Clarke, who came back out after retiring hurt with a back injury on Tuesday, was stranded on 98.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)