MELBOURNE Dec 29 Rain delayed the resumption of play after lunch on day four of the third test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Australia were 90-1 at lunch, with opening batsman Chris Rogers 33 not out and number three Shane Watson on 15, the hosts having built a 155-run lead after bowling India out for 465 earlier in the morning.

Australia lead the four-match series 2-0, and need only a draw to seal it. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)