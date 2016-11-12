HOBART Nov 13 Rain delayed the start of day two of the second test between Australia and South Africa in Hobart on Sunday.

Temba Bavuma (38 not out) and Quinton de Kock (28 not out) were to resume with South Africa on 171 for five, with a lead of 86 runs after bowling Australia out for 85 on day one.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 177 runs. The third test starts in Adelaide on Nov. 24.

