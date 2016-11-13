(Updates after day two called off)

HOBART Nov 13 Rain washed out day two of the second test between Australia and South Africa in Hobart on Sunday.

Temba Bavuma (38 not out) and Quinton de Kock (28 not out) were to have resumed at Bellerive Oval with South Africa on 171 for five, a lead of 86 runs after bowling Australia out for 85 on day one.

But the start was delayed and persistent rain led match officials to call off the day's play shortly after 2 p.m. local time (0300 GMT).

The teams will return for a 10 a.m. (2300 GMT) start on Monday.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Perth by 177 runs. The third test starts in Adelaide on Nov. 24.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)