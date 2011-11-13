Nov 13 David Warner will replace the
injured Shaun Marsh in the Australian squad for the second and
final test against South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) said on
Sunday.
Marsh hurt his back in the manic Cape Town test where
Australia were shot out for 47 in their second innings before
being subjected to an eight-wicket thumping.
Marsh could not field on the second day because of the
injury and batted at number 10 position, instead of number
three, for a two-ball duck in their second innings.
"David has been in tremendous form for New South Wales in
all forms of the game... We are certain that should the
opportunity present itself he will be ready to perform at Test
level," national selection panel chief Andrew Hilditch said in a
statement.
Twenty five-year-old Warner has played 10 one day
internationals and will hope to make his test debut in the
Johannesburg match starting on Thursday.
Marsh would return to Australia, team physiotherapist Alex
Kountouris said.
"He was in considerable pain and was obviously restricted
while batting in the second innings," he said.
"He is slowly improving but will return to Australia for
further investigation and treatment as he will not recover in
time to play the second Test in Johannesburg."
