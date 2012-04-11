Bolt will miss the crowds as he considers helping others
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.
Australia beat West Indies by three wickets in the first test at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday.
Australia lead the three test series 1-0.
Scores: West Indies (449-9 dec & 148 all out); Australia (406-9 dec & 192-7)
Tiger Woods told police he had taken the anti-anxiety drug Xanax when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Florida last month, golf.channel.com reported on its website on Friday.