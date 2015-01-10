Australia's Josh Hazlewood (L) appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) for one run during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY The fourth test between Australia and India ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday with the hosts taking the series 2-0.

Australia declared their second innings closed at 251 for six before the start of play on the fifth and final day of the match, handing India a target of 349 for victory.

India rarely looked liked succeeding in their record run chase but batted through the day to avoid defeat, surviving a batting collapse in the final session to finish match at 252-7.

