March 18 West Indies beat Australia by five wickets in their second One-Day International at Kingstown, Saint Vincent on Sunday (match reduced to 40 overs per side because of rain)

Scores:

Australia 154-9 from 40 overs (David Hussey 37; Sunil Narine 4-37); West Indies 163-5 from 38 overs (Kieron Pollard 47 not out)

(Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories)