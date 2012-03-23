March 23 West Indies beat Australia by 42 runs in their fourth one-day international at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.

Scores:

West Indies 294 for seven from 50 overs (Kieron Pollard 102)

Australia 252 all out from 46.3 overs (Brett Lee 59, David Hussey 57)

West Indies lead five-match series 2-1 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Meadows; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)