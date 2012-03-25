(Repeats correcting date)

March 25 Australia beat West Indies by 30 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday.

Scores:

Australia 281 for nine from 50 overs (David Warner 69, Shane Watson 66, Peter Forrest 53; Andre Russell 4-61)

West Indies 251 all out from 47.2 overs (Darren Sammy 84; Brett Lee 3-42)

Series drawn 2-2.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)