March 30 West Indies beat Australia by 14 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Barbados on Friday.

Scores:

West Indies 160 all out from 19.4 overs (Dwayne Smith 63; Brett Lee 3-23) v Australia 146 for nine from 20 overs (Dave Warner 58; Fidel Edwards 3-23, Marlon Samuels 3-23)