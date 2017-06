PORT OF SPAIN, April 19 The second test between Australia and West Indies ended in a draw at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday. Scores: Australia 311 all out from 135 overs (Mike Hussey 73, Shane Watson 56; Kemar Roach 5-105) and 160-8 declared from 61.5 overs (Ricky Ponting 41; Kemar Roach 5-41) v West Indies 257 all out from 104.4 overs (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 94, Narsingh Deonarine 55; Nathan Lyon 5-68) and 53-2 from 11 overs