Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
March 27 Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international at St Lucia on Tuesday.
Scores:
West Indies 150 for seven from 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 54; Daniel Christian 3-27)
Australia 153 for two from 18.1 overs (Shane Watson 69, Mike Hussey 59 not out) (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.