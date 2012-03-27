March 27 Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 international at St Lucia on Tuesday.

Scores:

West Indies 150 for seven from 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 54; Daniel Christian 3-27)

West Indies 150 for seven from 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 54; Daniel Christian 3-27)

Australia 153 for two from 18.1 overs (Shane Watson 69, Mike Hussey 59 not out)