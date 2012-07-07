CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 7 England beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Scores: Australia 200-9 (D. Hussey 70; S. Finn 4-37) v England 201-2 off 47.5 overs (I. Bell 69, J. Trott 64 not out) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.