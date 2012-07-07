July 7 England beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Scores: Australia 200-9 (D. Hussey 70; S. Finn 4-37) v England 201-2 off 47.5 overs (I. Bell 69, J. Trott 64 not out) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)