March 12 Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in a rain-affected second Twenty20 international reduced to seven overs a side in Durban on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Scores: South Africa 80-1 in 7 overs (Q. De Kock 41 not out) v Australia 81-5 in 6.4 overs (D. Warner 40)