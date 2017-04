PRETORIA, March 14 Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Australia win the series 2-0. The first match was washed out.

Scores:

South Africa 128-7 in 20 overs (Q. de Kock 41; M. Starc 2-16) v Australia 129-4 in 15 overs (A. Finch 39, Imran Tahir 2-21) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)